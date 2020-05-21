This is a response to letter from Norma Jensen (May 20 Leader).
I too am a senior citizen, but I do not live my life in fear. If I did, I probably would not drive on the highways. I would not fly, how do I know I can trust the pilot? I would change the oil in my own vehicle, how do I know I can trust the mechanic? I would not eat out, can I trust the cook? What about a surgery? The list goes on.
If I was that concerned about going into a store, how about a drive-thru or curbside pick up?
Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and because of that I do not live my life in fear. We will all die sooner or later, from something. Then, praise God, I can be in heaven with the one who died for me.
Those who live their life in fear will never experience the true joy of salvation.