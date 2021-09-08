Falls Prevention Awareness Day is Sept. 22, 2021. The first day of autumn is the designated time of year when national, state, and local partners collaborate to educate others about the impact of falls, share fall prevention strategies, and advocate for the expansion of evidence-based community fall prevention programs. Fall prevention is an investment in independence and supports quality of life as one ages.
Statistics about the frequency of falls and the possible outcomes for the individual, including reduced mobility, decreased independence and sometimes death can be frightening. Falling is not a normal part of aging. Although fall-related injuries are often serious, they are preventable. Through practical lifestyle adjustments, evidence-based programs, and community partnerships, the number of falls among seniors can be reduced substantially.
Research indicates that the most effective interventions to prevent falls for persons at moderate to high risk of falls are multi-factorial, including environmental modifications along with risk assessment (including medication management) and physical activity (exercise). Fire stations are a public resource for how to prevent falls in your home. You can also ask your health care provider about the community paramedics program that brings experts into your home to provide a safety assessment.
During the month of September, Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging will be posting falls prevention information on social media. Please follow us on Facebook and Twitter. If you are interested in partnering with MNRAAA staff on falls prevention initiatives, please check out our website at mnraaa.org/program-development to find a program developer in your area.