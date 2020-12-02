Let me start out with a caveat to my comments and/or questions. In my younger days, we in America could express our opinion without a blast of repercussions from government agencies because it was not politically correct. My take on this: It is my opinion, and an opinion is like a nose, almost everyone has one.
Having said that, here is my politically incorrect statement: I am color blind. I will admit there are people that have a different skin color than me, but do I care? Not a bit. It is not the color that makes a person, it is a heart issue, regardless of color, the belief that a person embraces, or the lifestyle. We all are only accountable to God, and he will make the final judgment. We all, for the most part, as adults, have a choice, and we will be accountable for those choices.
A book I am reading right now is "Faith For Exiles," written by David Kinnaman and Mark Matlock. They interviewed, in over a decade, 100,000 teens, young adults, parents and church leaders. Three of the questions that young people were asked that peaked my interest were:
1. Who has God created me to be?
2. Does my life matter?
3. Am I made for something more?
I am convinced each one of us need to ask ourselves those same questions.
So what are the big issues of the day in America?
Black Lives Matter: I am more of the All Lives Matter thought. God created us all for a good purpose. Jesus Christ proclaimed this throughout his ministry, as did the Apostles
Election chaos: I would suggest that once a year, both political parties take a walk through Gettysburg to get a feel as to what happens when we do not do what it says in Isaiah 8:18, "Come now, let us reason together, saith the Lord; though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be as red as crimson, they shall be as wool."
COVID: We have been hearing of the rise of suicide, alcohol abuse, drug abuse, domestic violence and so on since this virus has hit us. Maybe we all need to take a timeout, sit down with the family and have an in-depth conversation.
I realize I did not come up with any profound solutions, but just wanted to stir up our thinking. We have gone through some stuff like this before. I remember "blackouts" in 1941-44, some of the older-than-me remember, or heard about, the Great Depression of 1929. In all cases, when we gave it to our great God, he saw us through.
It has been said "fear not" appears 71 times in the Bible. So take heart, fear not.