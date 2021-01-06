In Mark 12:28-31, the Scribes asked Jesus, “What is the Great Commandment?” He responded, “The first of all the commandments is: ‘Hear, O Israel, the Lord our God is one Lord, and thou shalt love the lord thy God with all thy heart, with all thy soul, with all thy mind, and with all thy strength;’ this is the first commandment. And the second is this: ‘thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.’ There is none other commandment greater than these.”
As you know, there are other commandments, but Jesus said these two are the greatest. Does that mean the others are of lesser importance? Absolutely not. Sin is sin; one commandment broken breaks them all.
So are there some sins greater than others? Follow my train of thought on this.
Genesis 1:27-28 states: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth and subdue it. And have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowls of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.’”
This was not a suggestion from God. He said, “Be fruitful and multiply”! Sounds like a command to me.
So how was the multiplication going to happen? Well, God created a male with the proper organs to impregnate a female. He created a female with the proper organs to carry a baby for a period of time, then give birth to that baby.
Nowhere in the Bible does it say two males, nor two females, can impregnate each other and replenish the earth. It takes a male and a female. So, in this command their responsibility was to replenish the earth by allowing the baby to be born alive.
In 1973, a law was passed to legally abort (or kill) a baby. Then on Feb. 12, 2004, the mayor of San Francisco, Gavin Newsome, ordered the city hall to, for the first time, issue legal marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Now please go back and read Genesis 1:27-28 — male and female to marry and bring children into the world.
It almost seems that by passing those laws, God was told that he is out of touch with our modern day society.”
We are walking on very thin ice when our elected officials pass laws that fly in the face of God, and yet we expect God to bless America. Sinners are what we all are, but the greater sin is when the sin is made legal so we no longer have to feel guilty about doing it.
Conclusion: That is why the baby in the manger grew up, suffered terrible beating, was nailed to the cross, died and rose again on the third day, so those sins can be forgiven, through repentance and allowing Jesus into our lives to give us a new, clean heart.
The third verse of a beautiful Christmas hymn, “The Babe of Bethlehem,” reads, “Be not content this babe to know, nor stay at Bethlehem, but go with Christ to Calvary’s brown, beyond Jerusalem. ’Tis there men learn to know the Christ, for there He bore men’s sin. Then open wide the door of heart, and let the Savior in.”