It is unfortunate to see Minnesota entangled in struggles seen before. History has been victimized by entities determined to destroy the freedoms and liberties protected so preciously by veterans.
Public lands continue to be used as anchors for those intent on repeating history; those unwilling to accept the principles of hard work, perseverance and cooperation. Violence is their preferred path to freedom.
Individuals use freedom of speech as the springboard to commit crimes against society. Groups dedicated to peace use looting and destruction of private property to demand change. Educational institutions and nonprofit organizations make declarations of support for criminal acts. The Minnesota Historical Society, a nonprofit, promotes violence using state tax dollars and public land.
Historic Fort Snelling is now shrouded in the shadow of a memorial to murderers. Funded in the 2018 bonding bill with MNHS’s own claim that a “place of remembrance” is not the same as a memorial, the space is taking shape within feet of the historic fort’s Round Tower.
In 2020, the MNHS described the circular area as the place to “show thoughtfulness and respect” to two convicted murderers — Dakota men named Shakopee and Medicine Bottle — infamous for inciting a campaign to kill all whites, murdering women and children and abandoning more than a thousand Dakota people to save themselves from punishment by their culture and the United States in 1862.
Minnesota’s first national historic landmark now pays homage to those men, Shakopee and Medicine Bottle. Their victims not mentioned, their cowardice not narrated. Make it known there is no room in Minnesota to honor murderers, be it a memorial or place of remembrance.
Fort Snelling is owned by the state and managed by the nonprofit MNHS, which is not part of Minnesota government.