It is nice to see that, even people who disagree with some of my opinions, read them and think enough about them to respond with a letter to the paper. I think the headline position which stated that I am “uninformed” as to the impact of taxes related to education is unfair, however.
I have paid property taxes on various homes we have owned since 1960, and I currently pay all taxes required on my present home in Hutchinson. I pay attention to all of the tax laws and understand that they are all coercive by definition. I tolerate this coercion (extraction of money by threat), as do most people, because it occurs in small bites such as sales tax, income tax, gas tax and so on, and it is used to provide certain services that we all use.
All in all, the total tax bite often adds up to a significant percentage of our net income. Adding any more to this tax burden is something I generally oppose.
I am also informed as to the cost of education, having served several years on the board of a private school where we had to balance the income from tuition and freewill gifts against the cost of facilities and wages paid to teachers and other staff. My children attended that school, and even though the tuition was substantial, they received, in my opinion, a better education than was available in the California public schools.
When families were hard pressed to pay for the tuition, we endeavored to provide grants, scholarships and long-term loans to meet their needs. The other advantage was that when my children finished their education, I was no longer obligated to pay the costs of that school. Considering the property-based school taxes I have paid since 1960, added to the taxes I will be obligated to pay until I die, I will have paid far more into the public school system than I have ever paid into private schools.
I believe that the “uninformed” are those who think of public schools as “free education.” They should, rather, consider the costs of education and the mechanisms used to pay for it when they vote for long-term taxation that they will end up paying on, forever and ever, even after their children have received their education.
I would like to see a world where education is respected as an important value by everyone including the young people going through the process, and have them recognize that they are receiving something of value that costs significant amounts of money, and therefore they should do their best to learn as much as they can during this time of their life. The skills they acquire will hopefully lead to successful lives that enrich themselves and the community.
I will continue to believe, however, that non-coercive, free-enterprise solutions to all of our national, state and local governmental problems is to be preferred over coercive taxation, insofar as that is possible.