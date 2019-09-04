For most of my life I believed, and most everybody believes, that the Earth is billions of years old. A couple months ago I inquired the Minnesota Geological Survey as to how it knows the rocks are 3.6 million years old that they reference on a bronze plaque located in Ramsey Park in Redwood Falls.
It sent me two geochronology documents that held lots of fine detail regarding the usage of high precision equipment (such as a sensitive high resolution ion micro probe) with various techniques for determining age via interpretation of isotope ratios in zircon crystals within the granite rock sample.
Then I asked how they know:
- the rock formation has remained a closed system during it’s entire history,
- the initial concentration of parent or daughter isotope,
- decay rates have not varied throughout billions of years, and
- all parent and daughter isotopes are uniformly distributed in the rock formation.
I received an answer saying that geochronology tends to be built on multiple assumptions. Those multiple assumptions cannot be upheld by the scientific method, and should not be presented as ‘fact’ and cast in bronze for general public indoctrination.
In the 2019 book "Rethinking Radiometric Dating," Vernon Cupps writes that geochronology was used to analyze lava rock from Mount Ngauruhoe in New Zealand known to be 60 years old. The various isotope methods came up with dates ranging from 270,000 to 3.9 billion years.
If the Earth were billions of years old, then it’s magnetic field should be gone by now, and we would be unprotected from harmful radiation.
The billions-of-years age for Earth appears to be as indefensible as evolution, man-made global warming and heliocentricity. Just because some bogus statement is cast in bronze and media constantly bombard us with that propaganda, we tend to accept it as dogmatic fact and never question it.
I hope the kids going back to high school and college this fall will seek truth and ask questions instead of absorbing the errors my generation and the generation after me believed.