My fellow citizens, I have a little educational piece for your perusal. Whether you are Republican, Democrat, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party or Legal Marijuana Now Party, there are some changes in the purpose of the state caucuses and primary elections.
During the state presidential primary election in March, you will have a choice of a Democratic ticket or a Republican ticket. The other parties will not be voting in the primary. You must choose one in order to vote in this election. Every effort will be made to insure privacy of your choice of party.
There is an addition to the voter certification statement where you sign that you are eligible to vote. This statement reads: “I am in general agreement with the principles of the party for whose candidates I intend to vote.”
After the 2016 election, the change was made to have a primary to determine which presidential candidates would represent each party in the general election in November. Previously, the caucuses were where the members of the party expressed their desire for each candidate who was running for the general election.
Now, because of the change of having a presidential primary, the caucuses are the place where the party business is conducted. This is where delegates to the upcoming elections are chosen. In other words, if you want to be a delegate to your party’s election, you have to start with the caucuses. This is where resolutions for the party platforms begin. Those chosen as delegates from the caucus will move on to the county conventions and so on up to state and national conventions. You have to start in the caucus if you want direct delegate participation in the upcoming elections at the county, state and national levels.
The primary election in August is where you get to chose which candidates you will support for local, state and national elections. This is where you only get to choose candidates of the party of your choice, and candidates for nonpartisan offices, same as you always did in primary elections. This has always been an issue where people would cross party lines and their ballots would be rejected.
The moral of the story is: Don’t discount the caucus of the party of your choice. If you want to be a delegate to bigger and better things, you have to start in the caucus. The primary elections are where you make your choice of candidates for office.
Be involved in your party’s activities and always remember to vote. It is your chance to make your voice heard.