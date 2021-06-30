Understanding Medicare can be overwhelming for most people. Knowing when and how to enroll can feel like a daunting process. But understanding some of the basics of Medicare will help you to take charge.
Whether you are approaching age 65 or helping a friend or family member to understand their options, here are a few key things to know about enrolling in Medicare:
- You can only enroll in Medicare at certain times.
- There are factors, such as age and employment status, that determine when you should enroll in Medicare to avoid paying penalties.
- While some people are automatically enrolled in Medicare, most have to enroll themselves. You can enroll in Medicare by calling your local Social Security office or by visiting ssa.gov.
- You have choices about how to receive your Medicare benefits and coverage, and you can make changes to your benefits and coverage during certain times of the year and if you qualify for a special enrollment period.
- People with limited income and resources may be eligible to get help paying for some costs of Medicare.
The Senior LinkAge Line is here to answer your questions about when and how to enroll in Medicare. It provides free, non-biased and comprehensive information about Medicare enrollment customized for you. Call 800-333-2433 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to speak to someone who can help. Personalized assistance is just a call away.