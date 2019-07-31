I hope everyone listened to Mr. Robert Mueller’s testimony at hearings of the Judicial Committee and the Intelligence Committee of the house.
If you haven’t procured a written copy of Mr. Mueller’s report, please do so. My copy cost about $12 when it became available. It will raise the hackles on your back when you realize the enormity of the crimes committed. It should scare the heck out of you.
The audacity of the current Republican Party, which bears no resemblance to the Republican Party the majority of Hutchinson voters faithfully supported years ago, is appalling. They have meticulously planned the demise of our democracy for years. They have poured millions of dollars into local and state elections to elect Republicans in local and state offices and gerrymandered state voting districts so even though they lose the popular vote, they garner more seats at the Legislature.
On the national level, Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to even bring up to a vote in the Senate the candidate for Supreme Court recommended by then President Obama. He cheerfully brought up a man accused of sexual assault for recommendation to the Supreme Court, which was an insult to every woman in the country.
Donald Trump, a despicable human being though he may be, is but a symptom of the demise of our democracy. He is the clown who says “Hey, look at me” to distract the public from the slow but certain demise of our democratic way of life.
Our country was built on the premise that all nationalities and faiths were welcome here. We were a light of hope for people wanting no more than to live and work in peace without fear of reprisals if they obeyed the law and were productive citizens. Most of us have our origins from immigrants who spoke foreign languages, and whose next generation spoke English and integrated into society. There is no justifiable reason why the color of one’s skin should make a difference in spite of the fears of the white supremacists.
My fellow citizens and friends: We are ethically and morally obligated to uphold the values of our ancestors who gave us the form of government that we all hold dear. This is not a partisan issue. This is an issue each one of us — democrats, republicans and independents — must act to preserve.
Our very democracy is at stake when foreign governments knowingly interfere with our elections, with the acknowledgment and consent of a candidate.