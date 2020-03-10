Both parties in this election cycle are using the creation of “jobs” as a measure of success. No matter that this is a contradiction as government agencies do not create jobs.
First let’s define the word “job.” When a person is hired, even by the government, to do a “job,” it infers that the employer has made a decision to acquire that person’s skills to perform some task that will provide value to the employer. That value must be more than the cost of the wages, plus fringe benefits and taxes, which the employer will view as a cost of doing business.
From the viewpoint of the person hired for the “job,” he or she will need to decide that the wages offered are satisfactory for the time and the physical and mental effort expected from them. The implied contract is that the employee will perform the tasks expected of them and the employer will pay the agreed wages in a timely manner.
The employee should also recognize that the tasks they are expected to perform have greater value to the employer than the wages paid. Furthermore, if they do not perform to whatever standard the employer had expected of them, they can expect to be terminated.
It is therefore incumbent on the employee to perform the tasks not only to the minimum standards but to exceed those standards so as to become a valued employee, keeping the job he or she was hired for and gaining recognition for future promotion to even better paying jobs. Doing less work than is expected by the employer is a violation of the implied contract and a sure way to get fired.
In fact, this “job” relationship involves the marketing, by each individual, of his or her skills in exchange for wages. So then everyone is an entrepreneur selling their own skills that are the brain, muscle and bone structure given to them by God and family genetics, enhanced and developed by their own efforts and education. This is the “product” that each person has to offer to the marketplace. How to use it is up to each person.
If each person recognizes that their skills have value and that to earn a comfortable living they must produce more value to the marketplace than they consume, they may find ways of producing that value ways other than a “job.” This may mean that at some point a person may decide to create a value product if he or she is willing to risk capital and time, just as the private employer has done.
The point of marketing your own skills is to live comfortably now and set aside enough to eventually retire and let the money your saving earn enough to continue to be comfortable.
If your goal is to have a retirement income of $10,000 dollars per month, a simple investment plan would be to invest in $2.4 million of assets with a return on investment of 5 percent per year and you will have an investment account that will provide that $10,000 per month of income forever. If your goals are greater or more modest, you can do the math to set a goal that any prudent person should be able to achieve if they decide to live on 80 percent or so of their income and invest 20 percent over a period of 40-50 years.
If the majority of the people in a country are producing more than they consume, saving money for others to borrow, for a fee, and using the tools of free enterprise, you will have a growing economic value in that country.