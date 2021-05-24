As the school year comes to a close, I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has dedicated the last four years to supporting our students at New Discoveries Montessori Academy.
As an AmeriCorps member with Minnesota Reading Corps, Kathy Peters has focused on providing our students with extra practice and support to improve their reading skills. Over the past four years she has given a total 3,600 hours to help our students succeed.
Kathy works one-on-one or in small groups with students who need extra help building their skills. With Kathy supplementing the excellent work our teachers are doing in their classrooms, we’ve seen wonderful growth.
I especially have enjoyed watching her build strong relationships with the students she serves.
I couldn’t let the school year end without acknowledging Kathy and all she has done to support our students at NDMA. I am excited to see what Kathy will do next.
If you’re interested in joining our team as a reading tutor, please visit readingandmath.net.