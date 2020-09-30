The idea that history is largely known, that facts are facts, simple details of absolute certainty for one common held truth, sells all of us short. It is important to understand history as a process where knowledge builds over time as more information is uncovered and shared. We all have a responsibility to engage with that more nuanced and inclusive history in its full complexity, and to be respectful and open to learning about the ways in which each of us has been impacted by certain events over time
Adding the voices and perspectives of African Americans, Native Americans, and others with lived experiences that some of us do not often hear about, enriches the stories that have traditionally been told about our shared past. The more traditional stories told have often been about a singular, celebratory narrative of progress for one group of people without consequences for others. Taking this approach not only excludes fellow Americans from the national narrative, but tells only part of a story that undercuts the true power of history, namely learning from our past.
History is more than just two-sided stories of good and evil. Adding new perspectives does not lessen the perspectives that have been traditionally told. Each generation has examined and re-examined the past based on the information available to them. History is not something that is “known,” it is something that we are continually “knowing” through research and retelling stories in light of new information, or with evidence that was not previously widely shared.
For example, in the early 20th century, respected historians like University of Michigan Professor U.B. Phillips hailed the “necessity of slavery” as a benign institution that benefitted African Americans. His interpretation largely ignored the horrors it visited on generations of Americans. We don’t think that today. And that’s a good thing.
We are living in a historic time with the COVID-19 pandemic and protests against racial injustice. These events are likely to impact our lives for years to come. Once there is distance from the events of 2020, and as new documents, photographs and eyewitness accounts are shared, we will have a fuller, more accurate understanding of this monumental period.
This is the power of history. History can offer us a shared foundation that unites us as a nation, but only if our history truly includes all of us.