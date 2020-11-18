American Education Week is being celebrated this year Nov. 16-20, 2020. In 1921, members of the American Legion, the U.S. Office of Education, and the National Education Association created a plan to improve literacy/physical fitness and recognize the importance of education. These goals are as relevant today as they were in 1921 and have been celebrated the week before Thanksgiving since then.
With the entire world being adversely affected by COVID-19, the challenges for students, families and educators have never been greater. In a matter of a few days in March 2020, Hutchinson Public Schools were required to transition from traditional in-person education to distance learning, providing day care and delivering breakfasts/lunches throughout the district. The Hutchinson Board of Education truly salutes all involved in meeting the challenges of this emergency. The teachers, staff and administration in Hutchinson have done an amazing job of keeping education moving forward for our students.
With that said, one thing we have learned is that there is no substitute for in-person learning. Technology has enabled us to provide distance and hybrid learning, but there are limitations. There is no substitute for the relationships that can only happen in person — between students and their teachers and peers. The social and emotional development of students depends on relationships.
In addition, there are many curricula that don’t work as effectively in a distance-learning mode, such as chemistry/physics/biology labs, welding, construction, technical education, art, band and choir.
Through all of the adversities and challenges of 2020, our educators in Hutchinson have gone above and beyond their regular duties to learn new technology and other skills to ensure that quality education continues. On behalf of the Hutchinson Board of Education, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the students, families, teachers, staff and administration that make Hutchinson a great place to live, work and learn. Thank you!