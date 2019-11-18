This week is being celebrated as American Education Week. The Hutchinson Board of Education would like to recognize and thank our local educators and community for their dedication to our students. It takes tremendous time, talent and commitment by a wide range of people to successfully provide modern-day education.
Independent School District 423 has nearly 500 people — teachers, education assistants, custodians, nurses, cooks, specialists, administrators and office staff — who work as a team to educate nearly 3,000 students. The goal of this team is “excellence in academics, activities and character,” and they do admirable work in developing our citizens of tomorrow.
Hutchinson is also blessed with outstanding business community partners, including the city of Hutchinson and our many community volunteers who donate time and resources to provide unique and advanced learning opportunities. Hutchinson supports education and it shows. Thank you!
We would also like to thank our many parents and families that work quietly behind the scenes to make sure homework is done, bedtime is observed, and encourage their students to shoot for the stars. You make a difference!