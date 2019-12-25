Leading up to the November 2019 Hutchinson school bond referendum vote, there was some confusion and general unawareness of Early Childhood Family Education. ECFE is not daycare nor is it preschool; rather it is a place where parents and caregivers attend weekly classes with their children from birth to kindergarten. Now that the referendum has passed and our community will benefit from improved facilities, I would like to provide some perspective as a parent with young children.
ECFE recognizes that parents are their child’s first and most important teachers. Classes offer parents and caregivers hands-on learning experiences that cultivate children’s social, emotional, cognitive, physical and language skills. It is a place where parents learn how to best support and teach our littlest citizens.
Well-established research continues to emphasize the importance of early learning on a child’s future success. Kids who participate in quality early educational programming are more likely to be successful in higher education and professional training, become economically productive adult citizens and be less likely to enter the criminal justice system.
For the past four years, I have regularly attended ECFE classes with two of my three children. I have learned countless strategies on self-regulatory behavior, discipline and love, and the importance of spending quality time playing with my kids and meeting them “where they are.”
During class time, parents and caregivers have the unique opportunity to focus on a wide range of topics led by a licensed parent educator. It is in these conversations that I have challenged my preconceived notions on parenting and work on preparing my children for life in an inclusive, engaged society. As our children grow older, I will forever be grateful to the committed ECFE staff for helping create the strongest foundation possible for our family.
If you are a parent, grandparent or caregiver with young children, please consider enrolling in an ECFE class. Transitioning into a parental role is challenging — serve yourself well by surrounding yourself with as much support as you can. Decades of research and studies have shown the positive impacts ECFE has on children. I suspect that the benefits extend to the parents as well.
In moments of exhausting chaos, I am grateful for the diverse perspective and intentional approach to parenting that I have learned at ECFE.
To learn more about ECFE, visit education.mn.gov. Sign up for a class and learn more locally by looking at the Hutchinson Parks and Rec/Community Education brochure or by visiting the hutchinsonprce.com.