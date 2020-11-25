Social media (Facebook) originally was used as a tool for families and friends to keep in touch. Pictures of grandkids and their activities was a good thing for connecting with loved ones. The originators used it for dating information, sometimes not in the kindest way.
Now, it has taken on a life of its own. There is no filter or suggestions of truth in its postings. As part of Sara Pollmann's right to free speech, she may have shared her thoughts with friends who have like minds on the subject without it being intended to send a message as to her ability to perform her duties as a School Board member.
In defense of Ms. Pollmann, the wind that was mentioned may have taken her sign, but it is also a possibility that someone took it. My sign in support of the Biden/Harris presidential team was first spray painted in red paint and pushed into the ground. Hardly the work of Mother Nature. When I resurrected the sign, in defiance, it was stolen the next night.
I was able to get a new sign, which I put out every morning and took in every night. I noticed from a few other signs around town in my journey to get from one side of town to the other that there were other people who had similar situations, taking in the signs at night.
Unfortunately, some people are threatened by beliefs and political persuasions that are different from their own. They exorcise this threat by eliminating it (taking signs).