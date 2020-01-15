In light of recent discussions between Hutchinson police and Hutchinson City Council, I want to provide some additional information and clarification to the city’s expenses with animal control, how the dog and cat pound works, and the role of Animal Medical Center on Crow River.
If a stray cat or dog is reported to the Hutchinson Police Department, and the police agree to admit the pet, they meet the party that has found the dog or cat at our clinic (they have their own access to the “pound” area of our clinic), or they pick up the stray pet and admit it.
If the animal is injured, the dispatcher or police men and women contact our veterinarian on call so we can address any urgent needs. Thank you to the officers who often go above and beyond to see that these pets receive shelter, safety, food, water and care when needed. There is never a charge to the city for sick/injured care and treatments.
A $35 first-day fee includes a health evaluation, boarding, food, water and flea treatment. Additionally, cats are tested for contagious and often life-limiting infections such as feline leukemia and FIV at reduced rates. They often arrive with health issues, so we frequently deworm, treat ear mites, treat skin conditions and other diseases — all at AMC’s expense.
We take pictures and post them to Facebook and other lost pet sites in attempts to find their owners. If a pet is microchipped, we have always been able to find the owner. We charge the city reduced daily boarding fees (cats $11, dogs $16) for a maximum of six additional days while we attempt to find the owners. If the owner and pet are reunited, the owner is responsible for the city’s $50 impound fee and the charges described above.
If animals are not claimed in seven days, we find them new homes which typically takes an additional 1-3 weeks at our expense. The city does not incur any further expense past the seven-day holding period. A big thank you to our clients and the residents of Hutchinson and surrounding communities that have given so many of these pets great homes!
I fully realize that this is a money-losing proposition for the city. I want to applaud the city for the value it places in keeping pets safe, with the hope of returning them to their homes, and for controlling stray animals in our city to prevent disease, and for the safety of other animals and residents. I am also aware that we provide this facility for the city’s use, heat and cool it, staff it, maintain it, pay taxes, insurance, liability, and so on, and provide the above services at a loss. I am OK with this.
We as a clinic feel it is important to do this, a payback for the many blessings we receive daily from our involvement with pets and owners. My staff is dedicated to placing the animals that are not claimed. They have created a network of rescues, shelters and other contacts that help us when needed.
We have had great feedback on the partnership between Animal Medical Center on Crow River, the city of Hutchinson, and the Hutchinson Police Department. It is unique. I am sure there are many items in the city’s budget that are not infrastructure or vital services per se, such as supporting arts, canoe rental, park maintenance and so on. Many of these things, like seeing to the well-being of animals, define the character of Hutchinson.