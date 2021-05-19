Most people can say they did wrong, I know I have. You can’t change the past, the future you could. As for Brandon Begnaud and Dave Sebesta and what is not told, they are both loving and caring Christians.
Brandon is a music director at church, involved in the church, community and City Council. When Brandon ran for office, people knew he was not wearing a mask. He was sworn in for council without a mask, with his family and with his hand on the Bible. He swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States. The city staff and others knew this.
Dave is not only a Christian family man, he has belonged to the local Lions Club for many years, involved in the community where you may even see him at the County Fair. When he was elected for City Council he was sworn in with his hand on the Bible and promised to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
These two guys are doing exactly what the people asked them to do. The mask mandate is unconstitutional at the state and federal level. Under amendments one and 14 of the Constitution, the mask mandate has no bearing. But nowhere in this paper in prior articles with these two was it pointed out.
Now with Gov. Tim Walz’s mask removal mandate, the city can work on more important items (like chickens in town). These two guys also had support the night of the April 27 meeting with citizens just outside the chambers and inside the City Center without masks, but nothing was said then or in the paper.
Dave and Brandon did not have influence on the supposed attack on a Menards employee, nor did anyone else. Officer Steve Sickmann and the police staff handled the matter as they knew the person charged. Kudos to Steve and other law enforcement involved.
“Their (Brandon and Dave) actions were also disrespectful to the city staff,” as it was written by Brent Schacherer and Stephen Wiblemo, makes me question why they were involved in this matter, but people are judging these two over a pandemic with a 99.8% survival rate and 90% of the masks people are wearing are cloth or paper and not even being worn properly like they should. Yet we are concerned about the people not wearing a mask.
For the past 100 years, sick people wore a mask. If people want to wear one, that’s fine. In the Bible (NIV) the book of Matthew says, “Do not judge, or you too will be judged,” and in Acts 5:29 it says, “We must obey God over man,” and 2 Peter 2 says to beware of false teachers.
This subject was thought to be put to rest at the last meeting. Dave and Brandon, that is your choice to wear or not to wear a mask, and keep up the good work and God bless.
If the Leader needs items to write about, how about the lawsuit between churches and Walz, who is paying that bill? Look into all lawsuits pending on this matter at the state and federal level, and who really owns the Leader or the Pioneer Press? Some may know the answer to that. And lastly, report on why the news media can’t tell just how it’s seen without their spin or speculation in the matter.