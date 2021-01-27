As an American and a Trump supporter, I need to exercise my First Amendment rights.
We have been falsely accused of being racists and white supremacists. I am none of these, but I am a patriot.
As Americans, we have the freedom to vote for the candidates we choose to follow. The freedom we all have and enjoy is because of sacrifices our service members past and present, and law enforcement, have made. The opinions of some individuals to belittle and spew false information with no actual facts are dividing this community and this country.
I believe all lives matter, including our unborn.
The hatred that some individuals and the media are projecting will affect our children and our children’s children for generations to come.