The Emancipation Proclamation was signed Jan. 1, 1863. This freed the slaves. That this was even necessary should have ended the stain on our country's history. Such is not the case. The attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a stark example of this.
The Electoral College is a result of the South fearing a loss of power. White supremacists groups are a result of the white males fearing a loss of power to other groups of people, including women and people whose skin color is different from theirs. They thought just because they were on top of the food chain at one point that this should always be true. Women are people. People of color are people, just the same as white people.
Voter intimidation and voter suppression are fear manifesting itself because the white male population fears losing power. The country's systems are set up to enhance that false belief. Women and people of color are held back because the housing system, the school systems, social systems, political systems, financial systems and law enforcement systems are set up to benefit white males.
This current health system crisis brings the same thing to mind. People of color suffer more from this crisis by the number of deaths proportionately to their share of the population. They do not have the same access to health care.
When schools are closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, kids of color don't have the same access to the technology that lets the more prosperous white kids continue with their studies because they don't have the financial resources to buy it. They don't have access to child care. Their employment opportunities limit their financial resources.
Then you add a touch of greed to the equation and you have the toxic stew that will be the downfall of the democracy if we don't do something to change this course.
Just think about it.