What has happened to the publisher and editor of Crow River Media? Are they no longer capable of providing a free and balanced opinion to the readers of our community? Why are you continually publishing biased political commentary?
The commentary by Wim Laven of Peace Voice made me concerned as a parent and grandparent for the future of our children. I am afraid that teachers like Mr. Laven are not facilitating a generation of free-thinking, patriotic Americans who are capable of standing up for our republic and our Constitution, as claimed, but attempting to radicalize impressionable minds.
Peace Voice and Mr. Laven are not interested in furthering the agenda of peace in our time. Peace Voice is a liberal think tank based in Oregon, and Mr. Laven’s writings demonstrate his obvious animus for President Trump. He breeds discontent for hard working Americans through name calling and false rhetoric, and continues to support the liberal agenda of impeachment and Russian collusion. He subliminally compares President Trump with Nazi invaders and attempted extermination of the Jews.
President Trump was not a draft dodger. Nor is he a war monger. In fact, if you want to point fingers there hasn’t been a Democratic president elected since JFK that even served in the military. In fact Bill Clinton and Hillary were notorious 1960s anti-war activists.
President Trump attended military school. I have no doubt that he was schooled in leadership tactics. The rules in the late 1960s allowed all young men the opportunity to go to college and maintain good grades until such time that the country called them up. This was a lottery system.
Mr. Laven, your commentary was not welcome on this day of remembrance for me and many veterans like me. What has made this country great is that there are still patriots who believe in service above self. I totally believe that the good will prevail. Yes, we live in fear that our greatest threat comes from within. After 9/11, we saw that we were at risk from Islamic extremists. Yet we do not know where, what or who might be affected by those types of manifestos that you and your like-minded scholars spew.
Mr. Laven, you accuse the president of being unsympathetic and heartless. I beg to differ, for I have seen time and again his display of true heartfelt sympathy and empathy for the military, for disaster survivors, for gold star and angel parents, there are too many to list. In the last three years, no matter what he does he is constantly criticized, yet he continues to stand up for all U.S. citizens.
This man has served us honorably. He is the most presidential leader I have seen in my time. He is blatantly honest and unapologetic. He refuses to let America be walked on by all the leeches of the progressive world. You may succeed in brainwashing many of our youth, but I pray to God that I am still around to take up that mighty sword, the pen, and fight for our freedom.