As the worst of the virus from China is behind us, efforts are underway by the state of Minnesota to take over in-person voting from our local precincts with mandatory, 100 percent mail-in voting. There is no need for the state of Minnesota to seize these added powers. Minnesota law already allows for liberal, no-excuses, early voting and mail-in balloting options.
A recent Minneapolis Fox 9 KMSP video interview on April 26 with Jennifer Carnahan, a small business owner and the Minnesota GOP chair, explained the importance of reopening Minnesota’s economy and preserving our in-person voting rights and freedoms.
Any voters in a high-risk group susceptible to catching the virus from China can already vote early in-person for any reason or by mail per the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/.
There are legitimate concerns with our McLeod County poll workers in high-risk groups. McLeod County poll workers who wish to step aside from in-person voting this year should be excused and given our profound thanks for their years of service overseeing this most basic, free-election process. How can I and others volunteer to step in this year as a poll worker to help with the primary election and November election?
Gov. Tim Walz needs to do what Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers just did in last month’s Wisconsin presidential primary election and deploy the Minnesota National Guard to help fill any gaps with poll workers. There is plenty of time to do this. It is three months until the Aug. 11 primary election and six months until the Nov. 3 general election. We have sent our solders overseas to help with free elections, why not here?
If we can keep the liquor stores continuously open, we can certainly figure out how to keep our local election polls open for a couple days.