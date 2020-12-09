Today we challenge the lie that people have to label themselves as an addict or alcoholic to successfully recover.
There is no research that indicates people are more likely to recover from a substance-use disorder if they label themselves as anything. However, there is research that shows forcing people to identify as an addict or alcoholic can actually be detrimental to their efforts to change. The latest diagnostic manual for professionals (DSM-5) recognized such research and accordingly removed addiction as an official diagnostic label due to “its uncertain definition and its potentially negative connotation.”
Even in AA and NA the only requirement for participation is the desire to stop using. There is no requirement to identify as an addict or alcoholic.
The potentially negative connotations to the addict and alcoholic are prolific.
When I ask people that I associate with to list all the adjectives that come to mind to describe an addict or alcoholic, I elicit a large list of negatives such as drunk, manipulative, loser, weak, powerless and so on. If somebody labels themselves as an alcoholic or addict and think that means they are a lying, manipulative, weak, powerless, loser, then they probably don’t feel too good about themselves. When we don’t feel great about ourselves, substances offer an appealing and reliable break from uncomfortable feelings.
Forcing people to think of themselves as lying, manipulative, powerless, losers is not only not helpful, it is tantamount to abuse. Changing the way in which we use words when speaking about addiction is an important step in helping reduce the stigma surrounding their illness. Choosing to use non-stigmatizing language allows people in recovery to choose how they want to identify themselves in regards to their substance-use disorder.
While we can’t solve the problem of the underlying stigma surrounding addiction by just changing the words we use, it’s one way we can break through society’s negative perceptions about prevention, treatment, recovery and substance-use disorders. By doing so, people will begin to accept addiction as a disease, and those who have substance-use disorders will not feel shame in seeking out help.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction and would like someone to talk to, I may be reached at gottahavehope38@gmail.com.