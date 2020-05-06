Those who are concerned about the current situation regarding the coronavirus flu should look up the article published by Richard A. Hobday and John W. Cason in the October 2009 “American Journal of Public Health.” The title of the article is “The open-air treatment of pandemic influenza.” The article is truly an eye-opener and should have guided policy decisions in the treatment of the current pandemic. Look for it on the internet. The article points out that the most successful treatment for the Spanish flu of 1918 was open-air treatment — sunlight, fresh air and air circulation.
Just last week, it was announced that natural sunlight (UV radiation) and high humidity causes the death of the coronavirus in three minutes or less on exposed surfaces. As the day length increases and the sun rises higher in the sky, the amount of ultraviolet light reaching the Earth increases. Think sunburn — bad for sensitive skin but also bad for viruses.
Looking at where the incidence of the current flu outbreaks are the highest, it is in densely populated areas such as major cities, for example New York City and the surrounding area, Minneapolis and St. Paul, Detroit, Chicago and similar areas. Interestingly, the impact of the flu in California has been relatively light.
So what is it about those living in highly populated areas that makes people more susceptible? It can be summarized as “lifestyle.” Urban inhabitants live in concentrated apartments and/or work in office buildings for extended periods of time — conditions described in the article mentioned above as perfect breeding grounds for the flu. Little exposure to sunlight, breathing bad air, living and working in close confinement are all conditions leading to high infection rates.
In Minnesota, looking at the incidence of flu occurrences, most of the state that is lightly populated has far fewer records of the flu occurring. Again it is lifestyle differences — people living in rural areas are apt to spend more time outdoors in the sunlight and fresh air and therefore have a better immunity to the flu. Also, that may be more likely why Californians had less problem with the flu.
There is some indication that the flu may be reoccurring in other parts of the world. If that is the case, look carefully at where those outbreaks are happening. More than likely it will be in densely populated cities.
Once again, look up the article, read it over and think how much stress and social disruption could have been avoided if our health officials and politicians had studied the experiences learned in the last great flu.