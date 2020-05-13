There is so much noise about the truth in every statement you hear on TV. Everyone is subject to scrutiny for truthfulness. Is that person lying or just perhaps misinformed or misspoken? The constantly repeated commercial that “We are all in this together” applied to the coronavirus restrictions borders on a deliberate lie in my opinion.
We are not experiencing this problem “together,” we are each experiencing it individually. Some have suffered big losses, even death. Others, hardly at all. Those often with the loudest voices have full employment, a steady income and move about at will. Farmers that have to dump milk down the drain or kill healthy hogs are not in the same category as those getting a regular pay check. The restaurant owner that may lose his business or at best reopen with a 50 percent seating capacity is also not in the same place as the well-paid news host or politician who has not lost any income.
Please, Gov. Tim Walz, get us all back to work now!
It has been shown that sunshine and the warmer weather with higher humidity will greatly reduce the incidence of illness due to any virus. Let’s let people decide for themselves how much risk they are willing to take in order to earn a living, attend church services or participate in other activities.