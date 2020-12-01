As we continue to see a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in our communities, we — as the leaders of your local health care systems — are urging you to do your part to reduce the spread.
The rise of COVID-19 cases is having a significant impact on our hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. It is draining our resources such as beds, PPE (masks, gloves and gowns), supplies, and our most valuable resource: our staff. An increase in community spread is having a significant impact on our staffing levels, as our employees on the front lines are affected by high-risk exposures or direct illness.
While some people may not be very sick with COVID-19, they still have the possibility to spread the virus to others, who can become very ill or even die. We want to protect the elderly and other vulnerable people from getting sick and needing urgent medical care.
We need everyone to work together to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We are asking for you to take this virus seriously. After nine months of sacrifices, we know you are exhausted. Now is not the time to become relaxed and complacent about prevention measures. Wear a mask and stay apart. We’ve been practicing all year, and now is the time that it matters most. Let’s work together to keep our communities safe. We are stronger together.
While it’s a tradition to gather with your family during the holidays, we ask that you stay home this year. In-person family gatherings will continue to spread the virus and not only risk the health of our family and friends, but put unnecessary strain on our health care systems. Consider other ways of connecting with your loved ones, such as video calls and phone calls.
Please continue to be extra diligent with these preventive measures:
- Avoid going out, except for essential items.
- Avoid gatherings.
- Keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and another person.
- When in public, wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.
- Stay home if you are feeling sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Get a flu shot to reduce the risk of a hospital stay.
Thank you for helping us slow down the spread of COVID-19. We will get through this, together.