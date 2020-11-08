On my daily walks last week down the Luce Line Trail, I encountered many people, whether on foot, on bikes, on handicap scooters or in strollers, getting a dose of fresh air and exercise during this rare, beautiful November weather. This prompted me to once again say thanks to those citizens of Hutchinson who worked hard to provide this trail that is accessible to so many in the community. What a treasure it is!
READER LETTER
READER LETTER: Luce Line Trail is a treasure
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
