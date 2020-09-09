This is just to keep things in perspective.
Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention records, the number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 as of 2:02 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020, stood at 182,622, and the average age is 80.
However, as reported by the World Tribune staff on Aug. 26, only 9,210 of the deaths listed COVID as the only cause of death.
The CDC also reports that the number of deaths per year from tobacco stands at more than 480,000. That is more than the combination of AIDS, alcohol, car crashes, illegal drugs, murders and suicides. The cost in health care is $170 billion, plus $150 billion in lost productivity per year (that is as of Jan. 15, 2020.)
Worldwide tobacco use causes 7 million deaths per year to direct users, plus another 1 million from second-hand smoke. The 7 million number is expected to rise to 8 million by 2030. The average age of death is under 65.
And yet $9.06 billion is spent on advertising and promotion of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products each year. That is about $1 million an hour.
My point to this letter is to say, maybe the vaccine is being developed for the wrong “virus.”