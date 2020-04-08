Home is not a safe place for everyone.
Covid-19, social isolation and the stay at home order do not cause people to abuse, but they can escalate an already abusive situation. Social distancing can increase the severity of domestic violence by limiting access to social supports and resources. Friends, family and coworkers play a vital safety role in this situation, and we can offer support.
If you think someone you know is in an abusive relationship, reach out the McLeod Alliance crisis hotline at 800-934-0851 or 320-234-7933. Check in regularly with them through phone calls, texts, emails, mail — without naming your concerns. Let the person know you are continuing to think about them.
People experiencing abuse might not feel safe calling or texting because their technology and phone use is being monitored, they might fear the person abusing them will overhear them, or they might no longer have access to a computer or phone. Encourage them to reach out to someone they trust to let them know what is happening in their home or relationship.
We at McLeod Alliance, along with domestic violence agencies across the state, want people to know that we are still providing crucial services. We continue to emphasize that programs remain open and advocates are available to help. We are considered essential services by the state of Minnesota and have policies and procedures in place to maintain a healthy environment in adherence to CDC guidelines.
We are available to talk, to listen, and to help with a safety plan. Please call our office and we will determine how we can safely assist you. You can reach us at 320-234-7933 or 800-934-0851. Find our contact information and other resources at mcleodalliance.org.