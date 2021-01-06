Inasmuch as I have been invited to respond to the Leader’s Dec. 16 editorial: Mr. Schacherer and Mr. Wiblemo, do not disenfranchise the nation.
You have missed the point and in doing so have unfortunately taken an overtly liberal political stance similar to most of the mainstream news organizations in this country.
Both the U.S. and Minnesota constitutions guarantee every person, even legislators, the right to file grievances against the government and have access to the courts. I think “Legislators would serve all their constituents best by letting the votes be counted” in a system with election integrity and as free from fraud as possible. If that means using the judicial branch to review the election process, a constitutional right has been correctly exercised.
Here’s the point: In a close presidential election, a state or states with an election system that lacks adequate election integrity safeguards would be able to disenfranchise voters across the nation by throwing that state’s electoral votes to the losing presidential candidate. In a presidential election, requiring states to have election systems in place sufficient to provide basic voter integrity is a legitimate federal election issue.
The Texas lawsuit raised that issue. The fact that the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the case doesn’t mean the legal issue isn’t legitimate. It means the Texas attorney general did not have sufficient time to gather the evidence necessary to prove his case. A different election with different facts, and the outcome of a court challenge could be very different.
Because the Leader has not printed the letter written by former Secretary of State Mary Kiffmeyer, the letter Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen used as a basis for supporting the Texas lawsuit, I urge all to go online and read it for yourselves. She is one of the most knowledgeable people in this state on election law and in her letter, she raises significant, legitimate concerns regarding election integrity.
Millions of Americans believe they were disenfranchised by fraudulent votes. But because the votes have been counted, we must acquiesce to the election laws of the various states and accept Joe Biden as the president elect. However, this voter fraud issue has not been resolved and those millions of voters will not forget, because Americans take their right to vote very seriously.
In the two years leading up to the next general election, if massive voter fraud is proven, and I believe it will be, those complicit in disenfranchising millions of American citizens will be tried in the court of public opinion with punishment being meted out at the polling places.