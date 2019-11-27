Once again, Orville Moe has enlightened the community and the area of Hutchinson.
Yes, the voters of Independent School District 423 have been robbed. Yes, they robbed us in broad daylight. Mr. Moe proposes new insight and a great initiative. If you don’t use it, you should not be required to pay for it. Only those who vote yes on a bond referendum should be taxed to pay for it. Great idea.
If I don’t drive after a snowfall, then I should not have my taxes pay for snow removal. I don’t live in the city limits and will only use the bypass routes, and so my state taxes should not pay for any portion of the Main Street upgrades next summer. Those who do not rake their leave to the street should not have to pay for the cost of leaf removal, and so on, and so on, ad nausea.
Each week I look forward to Mr. Moe’s next illogical, uninformed diatribe on nonsensical issues.
Thank you to all the voters who voted for a progressive and positive future for our youth and our community.