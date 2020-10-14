We are writing as concerned constituents of Hutchinson in response to the recently published letter to the editor entitled “Created as unequal human beings” by Orville Moe.
We preface this letter with the understanding that the letter is an opinion piece and that all citizens and news publications have the right to freedom of speech and freedom of the press. We also acknowledge the importance of varied opinions in the pursuit of a better community. However, due to the prevalence of racism and unrest in America today, we believe that this letter was written and published in poor taste.
Mr. Moe’s contextless and unbacked claim that job performance is directly related to skin color ignores the root causes that can contribute to these outcomes. There is hard-backed, peer-reviewed evidence that Black Americans receive worse education than their white peers. They are less likely to have access to college preparation courses and more likely to learn from low-quality teachers than white students (Tsoi-A-Fatt Bryant). Econometric research shows that teachers’ expectations of students affect their educational outcomes and that teachers expect less from Black students (Papageorge et al.). These factors negatively affect their success as adults and are only a few of the myriad difficulties they face.
On top of this, Black people deal with countless other well-documented obstacles, like residential (Kahlenberg and Quick), environmental (Boyce et al.), and medical (Hall et al.) inequality and bias.
Mr. Moe is right — Black Americans can reach high levels of achievement, like becoming the president or earning hundreds of millions of dollars. But those achievements are not indicative of the implicit and explicit biases against them. Rather, their success is earned in spite of the multifaceted hardships that they endure as a result of centuries of prejudice and inequality.
In August, Mr. Moe wrote another opinion piece entitled “‘White privilege’ not supported by facts,” which carries a similar tone. This particular letter was one of the most highly engaged posts on the Leader’s Facebook page during that month. The decision to publish another one of Mr. Moe’s letters with the well-established knowledge that it will attract lots of clicks and comments is an unproductive and cheap form of journalism, as it prioritizes attention over information.
Furthermore, the Hutchinson Leader does not grant, nor deny, our First Amendment rights. Mr. Moe, and all Americans, have access to infinite modes of expression; the Leader can reject letters of this nature without infringing upon anybody’s rights. As the singular news source in a small town, it is the Leader’s responsibility to publish content that serves, rather than hurts, the community. The media, in all its forms, is the prominent driving force of influence in the world today. We therefore urge the Leader to strongly consider the severity of spreading misinformation, especially on topics as sensitive and serious as racism.
Stephen Wiblemo, the editor of the Leader, claims that hate speech is not allowed in opinion letters. But words do not need to be crass or crude in order to be hateful. Intentions are irrelevant — the sentiment of the letter is abundantly clear. Credible research easily contradicts Mr. Moe’s weak and uncited claims. We expect better from our fellow constituents and from the Hutchinson Leader.