A brief review of the names Americans call each other: bootlicker, snowflake, Nazi, leftist, cuck, illegal, Antifa, soy-boy, alt-right, triggered, socialist, fascist, deplorable, SJW and so on.
The names we call each other are getting worse. We constantly ridicule each other, convinced the other side is lost and morally corrupt.
When I was growing up in North Dakota, whenever Fox News was being broadcast in any public waiting room, my conservative but politically unaffiliated dad would request they change the station to something neutral. He insisted they offer something without political bias. He was a Vietnam veteran, and he had seen the power of propaganda.
Fast forward to 2019. We have reduced each other to our basest and worst talking points. We are unable to listen to each other, at a stalemate on abortion, immigration, tariffs, the second amendment, the environment, religious expression, systematic racism, gay rights, poverty, global warming, immigration, tax reform, education, national debt and more
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, income inequality in America is currently at a five-decade high, largely due to the federal minimum wage remaining at $7.25 for more than a decade.
I mention this reality because it is lost in favor of the drama that’s unfolding in Washington, or in the U.K., or simply whatever we see on Facebook’s newsfeed. Worse yet, many Americans are wrapped up in conspiracy theories about QAnon, the Great Replacement, the Clinton Foundation and ISIS. These conspiracy theories stem from deeply radicalized websites and message forums whose purpose is to further divide the people of America. People argue these conspiracy theories are what the “liberal media” won’t report.
If you google the Media Bias Chart, you’ll see for yourself how skewed information has become. But you will also see that sources such as the OAN Network, Occupy Democrats, Fox News, Daily Kos, InfoWars and Breitbart are “hyper-partisan.” If you are seeking unbiased reporting, do not fool yourself into believing you’ve found it.
So the next time you’re scrolling and see a sensational headline, ask yourself who created this content? Check the Media Bias Chart. See if other reliable news outlets are verifying the story. Check sources.
Hannah Arendt once wrote, “Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it.”
Don’t let the internet desensitize you. Name-calling isn’t appropriate. We all should have learned that in grammar school. Think about the real issues affecting this country, not just the latest drama diverting our attention and energy.