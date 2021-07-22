I want to thank the Hutchinson Leader for running articles and a letter to the editor on the funding for Highway 212 in its July 14 paper. I have worked on completing Highway 212 for over nine years. It’s been my number-one transportation priority.
I appreciate that the article and letter gave credit to the team effort it took to get the funding to complete Highway 212 to four lanes from Cologne to Norwood. I do have to add one additional person, and that’s the chair of the Transportation Committee in the Minnesota House of Representatives, Rep. Frank Hornstein, who is a metro Democrat.
With the DFL in the majority in the House of Representatives, his help to include the Highway 212 funding in the final omnibus transportation bill was an absolute necessity to finally pass the funding. It has been almost 60 years that McLeod and Sibley county farms, businesses and citizens have waited to realize the completion of Highway 212 to four lanes and connect directly to the metro area. I have to admit at times in the last nine years I thought it might never happen. It is a great blessing to see Highway 212 finally go forward.
When Chair Hornstein came back from the conference committee, he approached me with a smile on his face and said that I would be very happy with the transportation bill because it had funding to complete Highway 212. I was also thankful that it did not contain any additional funding for metro light rail.