The July 24 letter “Climate letter was inaccurate” said I made an “attempt to make the pollution from burning coal appear insignificant to natural processes.”
That’s correct. The 88,000 pounds of mercury released annually from North American forest fires would be equivalent to 225 Coal Creek plants. The 540,000 pounds from Mount Kilauea would be 1,384 Coal Creek plants. Picture 1,384 power plants on the Hawaiian Islands. We have less than 400 plants left in the U.S. Mercury in coal came mainly from volcanic eruptions, which still spread mercury across the globe today.
The letter says, “oceans, forests, etc. absorb more CO2 than they release.” OK, so that means they are capable of absorbing 33 times more CO2 than what man releases if our share of the atmospheric CO2 is about 3 percent. So Ma Nature just can’t handle our tiny CO2 input? CO2 is plant food, give them more food and they grow bigger and eat even larger portions of food.
The letter says, “clouds are not a driver of global warming.” I did not say they were. What I said is they are a big player in what the climate is doing.
Clouds come from water vapor, which has a much greater green house gas effect than all atmospheric CO2. Coal Creek’s contribution to total atmospheric CO2 is 0.0009 percent. So if you factor in the massive green house effect of water vapor over that of CO2, Coal Creek gets blown into insignificance. Pumping Coal Creek’s CO2 into the ground is total nonsense.