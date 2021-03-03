Whenever a new administration starts in the first 100 days, there is a whirlwind of changes. President Biden has laid out his agenda, and one of his priorities is to “protect and build on” Obamacare. He started by announcing a nationwide special enrollment period for those states that use healthcare.gov., the federally run health insurance marketplace. Minnesota’s marketplace, MNsure, is also opening a concurrent special enrollment period that will run until May 17.
People who are on Medicare or who are eligible for Medicare cannot and should not use this special enrollment period. However, there are many people who have lost jobs and health insurance as a result of the COVID pandemic who can use this special enrollment period. In addition, people who retire before 65 and do not have health insurance can also use this special enrollment period to enroll in insurance through MNsure.
People who enroll through MNsure may also be eligible for help in paying their insurance premiums through tax credits. Some people may also qualify for additional help paying other out-of-pocket medical costs such as deductibles, co-payments and co-insurance. People can search “Financial Help” at mnsure.org to find out more information and see if they may qualify.
The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging wants to support Minnesotan’s of all ages in their efforts to access quality, affordable health insurance.