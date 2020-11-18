Hutchinson residents have long prided themselves on respecting the views of others, celebrating our differences, and championing the “Minnesota Nice” we’re all known for. Although national politics have always created a space for disagreement, local races have proudly remained civil and without significant drama. As two recently elected officials for the Hutchinson School Board, we want this tradition to continue.
We both decided to run for the School Board to serve students, parents, teachers and all residents to the best of our ability. We have a passion for education and greatly respect the critical nature it plays in framing our future. We want you to know that our commitment remains unchanged.
We wish to put to rest any concerns that others may have regarding our disagreements. Going forward, we simply want to focus on issues that pertain to the school district. We respect one another, and we are proud of the differences that we have. While our views on national politics differ, we believe we can work together in the best interest of the students and teachers of ISD 423. While we will have different viewpoints on school district issues, those differences will bring to life spirited discussions that lead to a better understanding of one another, allowing us to better represent the citizens of the Hutchinson School District. We look forward to working with one another, and more importantly, with the entire six-member board.
We are two proud Hutchinson residents who share a passion for the role that education plays in society, and we are both ready to bring that passion to the Hutchinson School Board. We both acknowledge that we are one member on a board of six, and that our ability to compromise and understand one another will always outweigh our ability to represent our own interests.
With respect for our fellow residents.