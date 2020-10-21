I am glad that young adults from Hutchinson still read the Leader, and are involved citizens who took the time to present their views on racism in the Oct. 14 letter “Moe’s letter was published in poor taste.” However, they should reconsider their stance on the control of opinion page letters.
The author states that the Leader is “the singular news source in a small town,” therefore it has a “responsibility to publish content that serves, rather than hurts, the community.” The obvious question that comes to mind: Who will determine which opinions are good/helpful versus which viewpoints must be denied publication because they are “uncited and weak,” or they address a “sensitive and serious” topic that might cause someone to feel offended? Offense seems very easy to cause these days.
Hearing viewpoints and arguments from many sides may be messy, but it is an incredible privilege given by the First Amendment — and dialogue is needed even more, not less, when topics are difficult. Of course, discussion should be respectful.
I was disappointed in the author and the co-signers, many of whom I know and love, when instead of concluding after reasonable arguments, went on to accuse the Leader of “unproductive and cheap journalism,” followed by insinuations that Mr. Moe is dumb, hateful and racist. That seemed to be in poor taste to me.
I have worked in, and have close friends who have lived in, totalitarian countries. Manipulation of information and censorship of opinion is used by those in power to exercise control, and it is always done under the pretense of serving the common good. Therefore, I am concerned when I hear our college-educated young adults pressure our newspaper to “serve the community” by suppressing voices with which they disagree.