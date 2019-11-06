This is a response to the Sept. 25 commentary titled “Time to join youth in climate action.”
Greenhouse gases trap heat in the atmosphere that otherwise would radiate into space.
According to “Climate Change Reality Check” by Calvin Fray, water vapor, a greenhouse gas, traps about 57 times more heat than all atmospheric carbon dioxide.
Man’s portion of atmospheric CO2 is about 4 percent, so that tells us water vapor is holding about 1,425 times more heat than man-made carbon dioxide. Those numbers are based on a conservative 1 percent water vapor content in the Earth’s atmosphere, which can at times go as high as 4 percent.
According to “Inconvenient Facts” by Gregory Wrightstone, the thing about water vapor is it’s variability from day to day and place to place over the Earth. That’s a big problem for climatologists when trying to get climate models to work. Consider that even a somewhat small up or down change in the massive quantity of water vapor may release or absorb far more heat than CO2, and therefore have more effect on temperature than would a doubling of our current tiny CO2 level.
Oceans have a huge effect on water vapor level depending on the amount of cloud cover blocking the sun’s energy and what the 40,000-mile “tank heater” (under-sea volcanic mountain chain) happens to be belching out at any given time.
So bring on the CO2, green plants love it and grow bigger as the concentration goes up, thereby creating a “greener planet.”
No need for the global climate strike hysteria. Like evolution, heliocentricity and billions-of-years-old Earth, the “man-made global warming” position appears to be indefensible.