I’ve only been receiving the Hutchinson Leader for three weeks. But the ongoing non-issues in the reader letters kind of make me sick.
Maybe someone doesn’t want to apologize for saying something because she still doesn’t have her signs back. How about the thieves who took the signs bring them back and apologize. Or better yet, can’t we just grow up and move on from this?
Also, the real reason why Democrats don’t like former President Trump is because he’s a liar and he espouses the same inflammatory rhetoric that Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen does. You should find out what Marxism is before accusing the lot of Democratic lawmakers of being “Marxist sympathizers.”
I thought one of the guidelines for reader letters was no name-calling. Now who needs to send an apology.