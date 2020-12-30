I would like to respond to the editorial written by the Leader’s general manager and editor. I am disappointed that these individuals chose to write what appears to be a political hit piece without first contacting me to get my reasons for signing on to a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in support of the Texas Supreme Court case. Had they done that, they could have provided a balanced and informative article for their readers, a large majority of whom are Trump supporters. Another newspaper in my district gave me the courtesy of contacting me for an interview regarding this letter. Why didn’t the Hutchinson Leader take such a professional approach?
First, in defense of my District 18 colleagues, this letter to Ken Paxton was initiated on an urgent timeline, therefore all legislators were not aware of the opportunity to sign on in support. It should be noted that one of the key originators and signers of this letter was former secretary of state, Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer. Sen. Kiffmeyer has years of experience upholding election laws in Minnesota (1999-2007).
Additionally, 126 U.S. congressmen, including all three Minnesota Republican congressmen — representatives Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber — signed an amicus brief in support of the Texas lawsuit. Also, 22 other states have signed on in support of this lawsuit.
It needs to be pointed out that if there is overwhelming fraud, cheating and illegal voting in six states, that disenfranchises voters in all the other states who held their elections in accordance with the law.
As far as evidence of fraud in the recent election, FOX News, One American News Network, Newsmax and The Epoch Times have done excellent reporting on the overwhelming amount of fraud, especially in swing states, for this presidential election. Judicial Watch has reported that 1.8 million “ghost voters” cast a ballot in this presidential election. This refers to voters who are dead or nonexistent, many in large liberal cities in swing states. This information and much more has been censored by the main stream liberal media.
An article by The Federalist titled “Five More Ways Joe Biden Magically Outperformed Election Norms” points out that Biden rarely left his basement or did a media interview, yet he somehow managed to get 80 million votes, shattering Barack Obama’s popular vote totals by almost 15 million votes. Is that even remotely plausible? You can find and read the entire article on the internet.
I do not recall the editors of the Leader being concerned about voter disenfranchisement when President Trump was falsely investigated for the lies of the Russian dossier (paid for by the Clinton campaign), or the lies and fraudulent Democrat impeachment process. Some might call that media bias or hypocrisy. Please correct the record if I am wrong.
A poll done by Vox found that 73% of all Republicans believe Biden’s election was fraudulent and 43% of all voters, including many Democrat voters, believe the presidential election of Biden was fraudulent.
I am challenging the Leader to publish the entire letter to Ken Paxton, including names of the signers, so their readers can better understand the constitutional rationale behind this lawsuit.
Finally, I want to wish all constituents a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We live in a very generous community. I know that many citizens and nonprofits are doing what they can to help hurting families during this difficult time. Sadly, I believe it has been made worse by Gov. Tim Walz’s dictatorial “executive orders,” many of which are not based on medical facts or the Minnesota Constitution.