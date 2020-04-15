Poetry

I have a poem to share with the Leader readers. It starts out with baseball and ends up giving hope during this challenging time. I believe it will bring peace to those who read it.

WHERE’S MY PEN!

“A writer without a pen is like a baseball without its bat.

What good is one without the other?

They are a team, and go together.

————

Like honey without the bee, is a writer without its melody.

The one sung by the tune in their head.

Given by the Master, of what must be said.

————

Yes, a word well spoken is like the sun on the snow —

It shines and brings a warm glow.

————

When things get hard, look to JESUS.

He’s more than a greeting on an Easter card —

He made Heaven and Earth, and He loves you.

————

Say to Him, “Jesus, If ever there was a time I needed You — It’s now.”

Trust Him to take care of you.

He will make things better.

He knows just how.

