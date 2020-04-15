I have a poem to share with the Leader readers. It starts out with baseball and ends up giving hope during this challenging time. I believe it will bring peace to those who read it.
WHERE’S MY PEN!
“A writer without a pen is like a baseball without its bat.
What good is one without the other?
They are a team, and go together.
————
Like honey without the bee, is a writer without its melody.
The one sung by the tune in their head.
Given by the Master, of what must be said.
————
Yes, a word well spoken is like the sun on the snow —
It shines and brings a warm glow.
————
When things get hard, look to JESUS.
He’s more than a greeting on an Easter card —
He made Heaven and Earth, and He loves you.
————
Say to Him, “Jesus, If ever there was a time I needed You — It’s now.”
Trust Him to take care of you.
He will make things better.
He knows just how.