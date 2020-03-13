What if we lived in a rational world?
What if Joe Biden had come on television and said: "I have plenty of policy issues to debate with the president in the coming months, but now is not the time to second guess the administration as it confronts the coronavirus pandemic. While I certainly would have done some things differently, that is irrelevant at this point. Now is the time for all Americans to come together and do everything possible to control and defeat this deadly virus."
Do you suppose that would have been more effective than his political attack on the president? Not to mention help him with moderate voters.