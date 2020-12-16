I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sara Pollmann for her hard-fought run for the Hutchinson School Board. I pray that the statements that she made during education week about overcoming differences and focusing on the best interest of the students and teachers of ISD 423 were actually honest and above reproach.
If Sara, a former business owner and now elected School Board member, believes that all the signs that decorated her front yard represent her true views, I am very troubled for our youth’s future. I question her integrity, and her ability to overcome her disdain for people of differing schools of thought. I know that we the 70% of the community who voted in support of the local and national candidates do not agree with any of the views espoused in her rant.
I do agree with Jan Conner that it is often pre-considered that social media posts are made to friends who we often feel are safe and like-minded. This post, however, appeared to be lodged at the entire community and not just a trusted few.
I am not of the mind that Sara should be impeached or crucified on the public cross of shame. I do, however, think that she owes those same people a public apology taking full ownership for the statements made, and not hiding behind the passion of a national election process. I would like this to go on record as she accepts her position to the School Board for a four-year appointment.