No other commandment is greater than these, Christ teaches us: Love God and love your neighbor as yourself. How will your vote fulfill the neighbor-love commandment?
Kindred in Christ, please study and pray on the text of Matthew 25. Consider how God will hold us to account — as individuals and as nations — for the way our vote affects neighbors who are most in need of justice, mercy and liberation. “‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’ The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’”
Examine whether pro-life candidates also embrace the commandment to feed and clothe those who are without, to welcome the stranger into our midst, to love neighbors without exception. Lest we fall into the trap of “us” and “them,” pray on Christ’s parable (Luke 10), in which one of “those” people, a hated Samaritan, offers the best example of neighborly love. Recall that Jesus dined with tax collectors, prostitutes and hypocrites; he healed foreigners, outcasts and the children of enemy soldiers.
Jesus’ life and teachings reveal to us again and again that there is no such thing as “those” people, only neighbors we must love. When our beliefs and loyalties draw a line between us and any of God’s children — a line meant to keep “those” people on the outside — we usually find Jesus himself standing on the far side of that line.
With every circle you fill in on your ballot, pray for God’s wisdom to reveal how to love Christ by loving the least among us.
God bless and keep you,