Our state is discussing a new law that would place the same requirements for sales and numbers of electric cars in Minnesota that is in California. The television news addressed the question purely from the standpoint of manufacturing and sales of the autos. It seems to be universally accepted that electric cars are a good thing.
One of the greatest advances in our culture in the last 20 years has been battery technology. Years ago, an electric car would have been really heavy because of the weight of the batteries. But reductions in size and weight of battery power have made electric cars possible and even competitive.
But several questions arise that are not being addressed. Electricity can come from solar panels, but more commonly it comes from power plants that may be nuclear, water power, or often from the burning of fossil fuels. Do these power plants produce the electricity to power a car with less pollution than the gasoline engine in a car? We may be just exchanging personal fossil fuel burning for power plant fossil fuel burning. Which pollutes less?
A second question is the cost of operation. Electricity (like gasoline) isn’t free. It costs me about $20 every two weeks to drive my light pickup truck. How does the fuel cost per mile for a gasoline-powered car compared with the fuel cost per mile of an electric-powered car? This would certainly be on the mind of someone shopping for a car. Suppose the electricity for refueling a similarly sized vehicle would cost $50 every two weeks? Or $10 every two weeks? Who knows? And if we do go to a greater percentage of electric cars, demand for electricity could go up significantly. How high would the price go as a result of increased demand?
A third question is time. I imagine an electric car could be plugged in at home overnight to keep it “fueled.” But if I go to a charging station, how long does it take to recharge an electric car? It takes about five minutes to refuel a gasoline-powered vehicle. Suppose an electric car would have to sit there for a half hour to recharge. This question needs to be answered too.
In California, if they think something is good, they push it no matter how impractical. Frankly, Californians don’t inspire confidence in me. Accepting the standards used in California might be a very bad idea. Television news and other news sources need to address the questions I’ve raised in order to give an accurate assessment of what our Legislature is doing.