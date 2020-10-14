Orville Moe’s letter to the editor “Created as unequal human beings” suggests that inequalities between individuals in society are unavoidable due to inequalities in human abilities. To put it bluntly, following this article’s ideas through to their logical conclusion, Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) populations in the U.S. experience racial inequity due to inherent racial disparities and/or weaknesses.
The letter referred to the University of Minnesota twin study “Minnesota Study of Twins Reared Apart” (MISTRA), which was conducted between 1979 and 1990, saying “A University of Minnesota study of twins, where one group was raised together in the same household and the other group was raised in separate physical households, found that the DNA factor was stronger than the environmental factor in influencing adult behavior, preferences and social standing.”
The MISTRA study was problematic due to many factors in the study itself, and due to the fact it was largely financed by the Pioneer Fund organization. This organization was created in the late 1930s and supported eugenics (advocacy for controlled selective breeding of human populations, as by sterilization, to improve the population’s genetic composition), anti-Semitism, racial segregation, and racial differences research. You can find out more about the Pioneer Fund at splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/pioneer-fund.
I mentioned in my Aug. 12 letter that structural racism is one of the reasons American society has not achieved equity for BIPOC people. In addition to structural racism, BIPOC people often contend with the effects of inter-generational trauma — the transmission of historical oppression and its negative consequences on health and well‐being across generations — as well as frequent disparities in generational wealth, assets passed down from one generation to the next.
However, the human genome is consistent.
“The genetic diversity that exists across the entire human race is very, very small, and race isn’t even a good proxy for what diversity does exist,” according to the Center for Health Progress. “That’s why we say race is a social construct: it’s a human-invented classification system. It was invented as a way to define physical differences between people, but has more often been used as a tool for oppression and violence.”
Race is a social construct. It is a myth that certain “races” are better suited to athletics, or to the scientific field. This construct, in the present and the past, has done innumerable damage. If good-faith efforts are not continually made in including BIPOC individuals in hiring pools/college admissions (or individuals in other categories, like women, veterans, and/or disabled people) then due diligence is not being achieved for underrepresented groups.