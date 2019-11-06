An article in the Saturday Star Tribune said Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power have requested rate increases up to 15.2 percent. This is all because they have been forced by the religion of global warming and the “wild and crazy” Minnesota government to require much of our energy be derived from wind and solar.
Suspicions confirmed. Supposedly renewable energy sources will be more expensive. This will certainly hit the less fortunate the hardest. Time to roll back these mandates for these more expensive and much less reliable energy sources. So sad that Minnesota has drunk the joy juice of the cry that the planet is burning up.