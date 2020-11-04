I was quite surprised to read two opinion letters last month that took offense at my last letter in the Leader. Thankfully, another opinion letter by Leah Wilson, printed later, came to my defense.
I assure you all that I am not a “dumb, hateful racist” who needs to be “canceled” by the current “cancel culture” so popular with some young people. It seems that some think that if you do not listen to the facts and the opinions of others that you can change them.
Also it was apparent some people misunderstood what I attempted to convey in my past letter, which was:
- All human beings are unique and one indicator of that is our DNA.
- Each person, especially in the USA, has the opportunity to shape their own life to become the best that they can be, even though we may not start out from the same place.
- We are all better off when we use our unique skills and talents to create things that we can share and trade with others, thereby creating a win-win economic situation and overall happiness and growth.
Since I was accused of being racist, I decided to look up a definition of “race/racist” on the internet at Dictionary.com and found the following excerpt, with which I agree: “Genetic (DNA) evidence has undermined the idea of racial divisions of the human species and rendered race obsolete as a biological system of classification. Race therefore should no longer be considered as an objective category, as the term formerly was, in expressions like 'the Caucasian race,' 'the Asian race,' 'the Hispanic race.' Instead, if the reference is to a particular inherited physical trait, as skin color or eye shape, that salient feature should be mentioned specifically: 'discrimination based on color.' Rather than using race to generalize about national or geographic origin, or even religious affiliation, it is better to be specific: 'South Korean,' 'of Polish descent.' References to cultural affiliation may refer to ethnicity or ethnic group: 'Kurdish ethnicity,' 'Hispanic ethnicity.' Though race is no longer considered a viable scientific categorization of humans, it continues to be used by the U.S. Census Report to refer to current prevalent categories of self-identification that include some physical traits, some historical affiliations, and some national origins: 'Black,' 'white,' 'American Indian,' 'Chinese,' 'Samoan,' etc. The current version of the census also asks whether or not Americans are of Hispanic origin. There are times when it is still accurate to talk about race in society. Though race has lost its biological basis, the sociological consequences of historical racial categories persist.”
As I also pointed out in my previous letter, I think that it is unfortunate that many people believe that if you are a member of some specific race or ethnic group that you must have some certain undesirable or desirable characteristics. In fact, and because of our unique individual DNA, almost any characteristic, good or bad, can be found in any racial or ethnic group. I certainly found that to be true in all of the many person-to-person contacts I have made in my lifetime, working on engineering projects with human beings in five different countries and traveling through many more.
With regard to the University of Minnesota Twins Study, I am married to an identical twin who participated in this decades-long study and found the information they shared to be both truthful, honest and interesting.